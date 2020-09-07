CADIZ, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers who regularly use the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the I-24/KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange should be prepared to take a different route starting Tuesday, Sept 7.
KYTC says the eastbound access ramps will be closed around 7 a.m. and remain closed for around 60 days for reconstruction.
During this closure, there will be no eastbound access to or from I-24 at the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange.
KYTC says drivers should use the KY 239 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange or the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange as alternate eastbound entry and exit points. The eastbound ramps at KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 are expected to reopen to traffic around November 6.
KYTC says the westbound entry and exit ramps at KY 139 Exit 56 Interchange will remain open to normal traffic flow.
This ramp work is along reconstruction of the eastbound lanes along parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties between the 52 and 65 mile marker. The work zone includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes wit ha centerline barrier wall and a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit.
Once reconstruction of the eastbound driving surface is complete, additional concrete pavement repairs are planned along westbound lanes. The target completion date for all work is May 15, 2021.
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — KYTC also says there will be an extended closure of KY 1565 in western McCracken County starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
KY 1565/ Mayfield-Metropolis Road will be closed at mile marker 2.99 for reconstruction of the Massac Creek Branch Bridge. The roadway at this site will also be closed for up to 60 days.
This closure is along KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road between Buchannon Road and Old Hinkleville Road.
KYTC says the target completion date is Nov. 8.