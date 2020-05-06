PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the final round of asphalt paving alone the U.S. 62 work zone in Marshall County between Calvert City and Kentucky Dam Village State Park starts May 6.
This work zone runs along U.S. 62 from mile marker 8.8 at the I-24 Exit 27 Interchange gong eastward to mile parker 10.8 near the U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 Interchange -- about 2 miles.
KYTC says the project includes widening the roadway travel lanes, a center turn lane, decoratvie median landscaping, and multi-use trail that interconnects with trails in Calvert City and at Kentucky Dam Village.
KYTC says the initial round of finish paving will start along the multi-use trail and, weather permitting, will move sometime early next week to the main line of U.S. 62 and continue through the week until completed.
Drivers should look out for trucks hauling asphalt, flaggers controlling traffic flow, and truck access in the work zone
KYTC says some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The contractor says other landscaping work will be completed after the final driving surface is paved.
The speed limit will be 35 miles per hour in the work zone.
KYTC says the project is about 95% complete.