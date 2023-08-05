Paducah — Around 9:35 a.m. Saturday morning, the local first responder agencies received reports of smoke and flames coming from the Paducah Olive Oil Company on North Friendship Road.
There was thick smoke pouring out of the building, covering New Holt Road, which closed down shortly after.
As of around 10:40 a.m., the fire has dampened but is still on going. Firefighters are using saws to get into the building.
The Lone Oak Fire Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are both on scene.
