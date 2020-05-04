Here are two traffic alerts for today in the Local 6 area.
Eastbound work zone on I-24 at Paducah Exit 4
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be an eastbound lane restriction on Interstate 24 near the U.S. 60 Paducah Exit 4 interchange starting Monday, May 4.
I-24 eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane at Kentucky mile point 4.6 starting around 11 a.m. This work zone lane restriction is expected to last for around one hour.
KYTC says all traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone. Drivers should watch out for equipment, flaggers, and other personnel along the roadway.
KYTC says the crew will be gathering additional data to help widen the Perkins Creek Bridge so ramps at the Exit 4 can be lengthened.
Extended closure of Watson Road in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — KYTC says an extended closure along a section of Watson Road in Calloway County will start Monday, May 4.
Watson Road (County Road 1366) will be closed for up to 60 days to allow reconstruction of the Mayfield Creek Bridge between Aaron Road and the Hutchens Road and Mathis Road intersection.
This section of Watson Road runs between KY 94 and KY 893 and Browns Grove Road south of the Browns Grove community.
KYTC says this site is expected to closed around 7 a.m. and the target completion date is July 3.
KYTC says the project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. For more information on this statewide bridge replacement and rehabilitation initiative go to www.bridgingkentucky.com.