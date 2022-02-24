UPDATE AS OF 12 PM: All lanes of I-24 are open following Wednesday night's collision on the Tennessee River Bridge. The accident involved 11 vehicles total.
An 18-month-old girl is the only confirmed death so far. However, other injuries have been reported.
UPDATE AS OF 5 AM: A crash reconstruction investigation is complete, so some vehicles are starting to be removed. Once all vehicles are removed, the 4-mile section of I-24 will be treated with salt before reopening.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports not all of the cattle have been accounted for, which requires only one lane of eastbound traffic to remain open.
The estimated duration is now approximately 10:30 a.m.
UPDATE AS OF 3:30 AM: One eastbound lane has opened, but both westbound lanes remain blocked.
MARSHALL/LIVINGSTON COUNTIES — Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are closed at the Tennessee River Bridge.
This is between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the crash involves as many as 8 semi-trucks and several passenger vehicles. One of the vehicles was hauling cattle, causing the cattle to get free in the median.
As of 11:30 p.m., the estimated duration is 6 hours.
Drivers can detour between Exit 31 and Exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. Officials say delays are likely along the detour.
We will update this story as more details become available.