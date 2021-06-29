TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A westbound shift in the Interstate 24 work zone that runs through parts of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon counties was set for Wednesday. But because of Wednesday's weather forecast, that shift has been moved up to 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The work zone runs from the 69 to 51 mile markers of I-24 westbound, where a lane restriction has been in place since June 11 and crews have been installing a centerline barrier wall more than 13-miles long.
Within that larger work zone, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the contractor on the project plans to move westbound traffic to a two-way arrangement from mile point 64.5 to mile point 56.5 around 7 p.m. That will allow the contractor to replace 10 miles of concrete paving along the westbound lanes in Trigg and Caldwell counties. Once two-way traffic is established along the eastbound lanes, the contractor will immediately start removing concrete along the westbound lanes.
A concrete barrier wall will separate the two traffic lanes, and commercial vehicle drivers should be aware that this section of I-24 has two different maximum load width restrictions: a 15-foot restriction eastbound and a 12-foot restriction westbound. A section of the pavement repair work from the Trigg County, Christian County line near the 69 mile marker to the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville exit 65 interchange will be completed using construction barrels for lane restrictions.
The cabinet says drivers should be vigilant for a rolling roadblock starting around the 70 mile marker, which will be there to allow changes in traffic configuration at the median crossover location.
KYTC reminds drivers that the work zone has a strict 55 mph speed limit enforced by an increased police presence.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on the more than $17.3 project. The target completion date is Dec. 15, 2021.