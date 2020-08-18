PADUCAH — Paducah Police say drivers should avoid Interstate 24 westbound due to a collision involving a dump truck loaded with rocks.
Police say the truck is blocking both westbound lanes around mile marker 5.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says eastbound lanes are also restricted to one lane due to a fire truck in the eastbound median to help clean up.
Westbound drivers on I-24 should consider a self-detour via the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange or the Paducah Exit 11 Interchange to follow the I-24 Downtown Business Loop through Paducah to U.S. 60 Exit 4 to avoid the crash site.
Police say rock is spilled on the roadway and an estimated cleanup time is three hours.