McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County is restricted to one lane near Lone Oak Elementary School due to a water main break.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
KYTC says duration is unknown.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.