UPDATE — The Ballard County Emergency Management says KY 286 is back open to normal traffic.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A deadly two vehicle collision has closed KY 286 near Meyers Road and Wilson Lane in Ballard County.
This is at KY 121 heading westbound and U.S. 62/Milan Station heading eastbound.
Ballard County Emergency Management says on its Facebook page the road is expected to be closed for two hours, or until around 8 a.m.
