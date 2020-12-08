UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 286 is back open at the 7.1 mile point in Ballard County. The roadway was blocked in this location for several hours after two semitrailers crashed in the area, creating an explosion.
The cabinet says as of 2:20 p.m., the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.
UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: KYTC says efforts to clear the roadway at this crash site are still underway. The road is now expected to remain closed for another 3 hours, or until 4 p.m.
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: KYTC says crews are still working to clean the roadway where two semi trucks crashed at KY 286. KYTC says the road is expected to remain close for an additional 4 hours, or until around 1 p.m.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says two semitrailers crashed and are blocking KY 286 at the 7.1 mile marker in Ballard County.
KYTC says early reports show a semi crashed or became stuck around 1 a.m. and another semi truck ran into the first truck creating an explosion.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, are now investigating the crash. KSP says dispatch received multiple calls Monday night around 10:45 p.m. about a collision with two semi trucks on KY 286 near the New York community with one of the semi trucks on fire at the time of the calls.
Initial investigations show 41-year-old Steven Smith, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was traveling west on KY 286, driving a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor trailer. KSP says Smith left the right shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected, and crossed the oncoming lane before overturning and coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of traffic.
KSP says a 2021 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer, driven by 24-year-old Tirell Crear, of Magee, Mississippi, was traveling east on KY 286 and collided with the overturned semi, then traveled off the left side of the road and caught fire.
KSP says Crear was able to get out of the semi but was severely burned and was flown to Vanderbild Medical Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Smith was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah for treatment of his injuries.
KYTC says this crash is along KY 286 near the New York community between KY 1345/Meyers Road and KY 802/La Center Road. KY 286 is expected to be closed until around 9 a.m. to allow the road to be cleared.
This is an estimated closure of about 7 hours.
Drivers traveling between Wickliffe and Paducah should self-detour on U.S. 60.
Responding agencies include Kentucky State Police, Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, Ballard County Emergency Services, Ballard County Rescue, Blandville Fire Department, Wickliffe Fire Department, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
This story has been updated with additional information. It was originally published at 4:26 a.m.