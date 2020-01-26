PADUCAH, Ky — KY 453 is restricted to one lane in Smithland due to a water line leak.
KY 453/Court Street is restricted to one lane between the Smithland Dollar General Store and the Livingston County Courthouse.
This lane restriction with alternating flow controlled by flaggers is expected to be in place for about 3 to 4 hours while repairs to the leaking water line are being completed.
UPDATE: KY 453 Restricted to One Lane in Smithland Due to Water Leak
As part of the effort to repair the initial leak, the repair crew found another leak nearby.
This work zone lane restriction is now expected to be in place another 2 hours.