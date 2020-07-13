Work zone lane and load width restriction on U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a planned work zone lane restrictions will start Monday, July 13, on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County.
KYTC says this work zone with a lane and 10 feet maximum load width restriction is expected to be in place from around 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. on Monday and could continue to Tuesday, July 14, is required.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
KYTC says the work zone lane restriction is for the contractor to use an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to place a work platform on one of the bridge piers. The platform is to help work on the pier and repairs to a bearing on the bridge. After Monday, KYTC says almost all the planned work can be completed from under the bridge deck in coming weeks with no further impact to traffic.
The maintenance work on the existing bridge is the first step toward constriction of a new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. KYTC says the goal is to get the existing bridge in optimum condition to maintain traffic flow while the new bridge is under construction.
The existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County mile point 12.348.
U.S. 45-Business to close at U.S. 45-Business/KY 80-Bypass work zone in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — KYTC has planned an extended closure of U.S. 45-Business where it connects to the U.S. 45-Bypass at Mayfield starting Monday, July 13.
KYTC says U.S. 45-Business will be closed to all traffic near the Macedonia Road intersection starting at 9 a.m. Monday, for up to 6 weeks. This closure in the U.S. 45-Bypass/KY 80-Bypass work zone, according to KYTC, is to allow additional earth-moving work for ongoing construction of the new intersection.
KYTC says the new traffic flow will require drivers in downtown Mayfield trying to head south on U.S. 45-Business to detour via KY 80 West to I-69 South at Mayfield Exit 22, then drive south on I-69 to the U.S.S 45-Bypass to continue south on U.S. 45.
Drivers traveling north on U.S. 45 from Fulton, Wingo, and Pryorsburg will turn north on the U.S. 45-Bypass to I-69 North, then take Exit 22 to follow KY 80 East into downtown Mayfield to reconnect to U.S. 45-Business.
KYTC reminds drivers this continues to be an active work zone. The contractor will be using industrial-sized trucks and heavy equipment to complete the necessary grade and drain work for the new intersection. KYTC says caution is required throughout the work zone where equipment, flaggers, and other construction personnel are along the roadway.
KYTC says this work is part of construction of the New KY 80 Mayfield Bypass, which will become the south leg of the new intersection.
KYTC says the target completion date is November 15 and construction of the new roadway is about 65% complete.
Daytime traffic restrictions for U.S. 68 Eggners Ferry Bridge inspection, closure of Bridge Trail
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — KYTC says a daytime work zone lane restriction along the U.S. 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge at Aurora is planned for the week of July 13.
This work zone in Marshall and Trigg Counties is to allow the use of an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to inspect the bridge structure. The KYTC District 1 Signal Crew will also try to use this work zone to do some electrical work on the bridge lighting system.
KYTC says this work zone will include a daytime closure of the multi-use trail that crosses the bridge. To help the inspection work, no pedestrian or bicycle traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge during the active work zone.
This daytime work zone will maintain one lane of highway traffic in each direction with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
KYTC says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years and all long-span lake and river bridges get an additional annual walk-through inspection.
The bridge is at Tennessee River navigation mile point 41.7