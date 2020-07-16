PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a planned work zone lane restriction will be set along a section of KY 1954/ Husbands Road at the Paducah Floodwall on Thursday.
This work zone along KY 1954/Husbands Road near mile point 3 around the Clarkline Road intersection is to allow contractors to place rock to prevent erosion around the floodwall. This worksite is about a mile south of the I-24 Paducah Exit 11 Interchange.
KYTC says drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday. This area has had shoulder restrictions for about the last week.
KYTC says this is the final round of ongoing Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 1954/Husbands Road running from KY 348/ Hardmoney Road to just north of the Clarkline Road intersection.
HICKMAN, KY — KYTC says the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will remain out of service into the weekend.
Parts have been ordered for engine repairs, and are expected to arrive sometime Friday. This means the ferry will have to remain closed until sometime Saturday or Sunday to allow the repairs to be completed, according to KYTC.
The ferry will give updates as to when they will be back in service.
Additionally, KYTC says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to have a dredge working in the Hickman Harbor in the next week or two. That work is likely to impact the ferry's operation for several days.
You can check the status of the ferry, and get more information by calling 731-693-0210 or going to their Facebook page.