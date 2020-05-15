MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Illinois State Police says a driver fell asleep and caused the semi he was driver to overturn.
ISP says an investigation finds The Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer combination was traveling eastbound on I-24 at mile marker 25 in Massac County, IL, when the driver fell asleep and drifted toward the median.
Police say when the driver, 62-year-old Obbie L. Shackleford of Dallas, TX, realized he was drifting off the roadway, he over corrected, causing the semi to overturn.
Police say the semi-trailer stopped across both lanes of I-24, partially spilling its load.
ISP says Shackleford is not injured.
ISP says the Illinois Department of Transportation is on scene helping with traffic control while ISP Troopers investigate and clean up the scene.
ISP says one lane was reopened for traffic flow around 8:45 a.m. ISP says they will send an update when all lanes are back open for normal traffic flow.
Shackleford was cited for Improper Lane Usage.
No additional information is available at this time.