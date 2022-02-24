I24 TRAFFIC ALERT KYTC

MARSHALL/LIVINGSTON COUNTIES — Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are closed at the Tennessee River Bridge.

This is between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange at the Marshall-Livingston County Line.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports the crash involves as many as 8 semi-trucks and several passenger vehicles. One of the vehicles was hauling cattle, causing the cattle to get free in the median.

As of 11:30 p.m., the estimated duration is 6 hours.

Drivers can detour between Exit 31 and Exit 27 via KY 453 and U.S. 62. Officials say delays are likely along the detour.

We will update this story as more details become available. 