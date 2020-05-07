There are two road closures happening in Calloway County Thursday.
KY 94 and Main Street to close in Murray for a parade
MURRAY, KY -- The City of Murray says they will close a section of KY 94 and Main Street on Thursday evening for a graduation celebration parade for the Murray High School Class of 2020.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 94 and Main Street will be closed through the downtown area. KY 94 will be closed between KY 2594 - Industrial Road and 10th Street from around 6 p.m. to about 7 p.m.
The parade will begin at the Briggs and Stratton parking lot at 110 Main Street and go westward to 10th Street.
Everyone at the parade is encouraged to maintain social distancing alone the route.
KYTC says there will be no marked detours and drivers traveling through Murray should self-detour on KY 2594 - Industrial Road and U.S. 641 - Business / Chestnut Street.
KYTC says the Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff's department will provide traffic control and security.
Extended closure of KY 280 and Speaker Trail at Panther Creek Bridge
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- KYTC says an extended closure along a section of KY 280/ Speaker Trail in Eastern Calloway County will start Thursday, May 7.
This section will be closed for up to 60 days, says KYTC, to allow construction of a new bridge over Panther Creek near the 11 mile marker. This is along KY 280 between Dalton Drive and the Deerberry Land and Cherry Corner Road intersection.
This closure is long KY 280 and Speaker Trail northwest of the New Concord community about 1.5 miles north of the KY 121 intersection.
The roadway is expected to close around 7 a.m. Thursday, with the target completion date set for July 8.
KYTC says this project is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. for more information on the statewide bridge construction and rehabilitation initiate, click here.