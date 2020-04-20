Here are some road closures and special notices for the Kentucky Local 6 area.
Closure on KY 819 and Sunnyside Loop in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 819 and Sunnyside Loop in Lyon County on Tuesday, April 21.
KYTC says KY 819 and Sunnyside Loop will be closed near the 0.2 mile marker to allow a cross drain to be replaced.
The closure is north of the KY 93 and KY 810 and Luka Ferry Road intersection.
The closure is expected to start at 7 a.m. (CDT.) and is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
There will be no marked detour. KYTC says people who live in the area will still be able to enter through the easternmost KY 819 and Sunnyside Loop connection to KY 93.
Closure on KY 787 and Calvert Drive in Reidland Area extended
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- KYTC says the section of KY 787 and Calvert Drive in the Reidland area of McCracken County will be closed again on Tuesday, April 21.
The additional closure is due to some more drainage work that will be required.
KYTC says the roadway is expected to close at 7 a.m. (CDT) and is expected to reopen around noon.
Special notice for Cave-in-Rock Ferry Passengers
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- KYTC says Cave-in-Rock Ferry is asking passengers to stay in their vehicles and avoid contact with crew members while traveling on the ferry to better protect you and the crew from COVID-19.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry says on their Facebook page, "While our deckhands are a friendly bunch and normally willing to chat as they have time during the crossing, COVID-19 social distancing guidelines mandate that our crew have minimal contact with passengers."
Cave-in-Rock Ferry says a sign has been posted on the ferry deck as a reminder, and will remain until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Emergency road aid funds awarded to Ballard County
BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- KYTC says the Ballard County Fiscal Court will receive $5,440 in county road aid emergency funds for repairs to a damaged drainage structure on Bondurant Road.
KYTC says the repairs will make travel safer for Ballard County residents, commuters, and farmers who regularly travel on Bondurant Road.
The emergency funds were authorized on April 6.
Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper says the culvert was severely damaged by flash flooding on March 21st.
“Bondurant Road provides a cut-through between KY 473 and Buchanan Lane,” Judge Cooper said. “It gets a lot of farm traffic and even quite a bit of commuter traffic. It’s fairly heavily traveled for a gravel road. We appreciate this critical financial assistance from the transportation cabinet and the emergency fund.”
The KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid withholds a percentage of funding for cities and counties specifically to assist with emergency repairs and maintenance.
KYTC says the Ballard County Fiscal Court is responsible for all phases of the repair work, and a check will be issued directly to the county.