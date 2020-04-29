There are two road closures starting today.
KY 1540 to close for railroad crossing upgrades in Hickman County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Canadian National Railroad will close KY 1540 in Hickman County for about three days starting Wednesday, April 29.
KY 1540 will be closed at mile point 1.2 to allow upgrades to a rail crossing. This closure is along KY 1540 about half a mile west of the U.S. 51 intersection.
The roadway is expected to close at 7 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. on Friday.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour. Drivers may self-detour on KY 58 and U.S. 51.
CNRR and KYTC say they will try to give timely notice if the work is completed earlier than expected.
Southbound lane of North Fountain street closing for waterline repairs
The City of Cape Girardeau says the City of Cape Water Department will close the southbound lane of North Fountain Street between Mason Street and Pearl Street for water line repairs.
Closure is expected to last one week, depending on weather condition.
The City of Cape says detours will be available for drivers.