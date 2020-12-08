BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says two semi trucks crashed and are blocking KY 286 at the 7.1 mile marker in Ballard County.
KYTC says early reports show a semi crashed or became stuck around 1 a.m. and another semi truck ran into the first truck creating an explosion. The transportation cabinet says one driver was severely injured and flown to the hospital by helicopter.
KYTC says this crash is along KY 286 near the New York community between KY 1345/Meyers Road and KY 802/La Center Road. KY 286 is expected to be closed until around 9 a.m. to allow the road to be cleared.
This is an estimated closure of about 7 hours.
Drivers traveling between Wickliffe and Paducah should self-detour on U.S. 60.
Responding agencies include Kentucky State Police, Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, Ballard County Emergency Services, Ballard County Rescue, Blandville Fire Department, Wickliffe Fire Department, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.