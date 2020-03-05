KENTUCKY -- Several West Kentucky road project are scheduled to start on Thursday.
We have outlines of all of them below.
Intersection improvements
Four intersections in Paducah and one in Mayfield will be receiving upgrades. One lane of travel will be open at each intersection during the work.
The intersections are:
- U.S. 60 at KY 731/N. 32 Street & Downs Drive- Paducah
- U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue at U.S. 60-Business/South 4th Street- Paducah
- U.S. 60/Jackson Street at South 27th St- Paducah
- U.S. 60 at Allen Lane and County Park Road- Paducah
- KY 58/KY 131 intersection near Mayfield
Lane restriction near I-24 Ohio River Bridge
There will be a lane restriction at the Kentucky end of the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge. Crews will be installing a new Kentucky welcome sign. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane starting around 9 a.m.
I-24 barrier wall installation
A contractor will be installing a centerline barrier wall along the westbound lanes of I-24. Crews need the barrier wall for concrete replacement and rehab work running from near the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange to about the 52 mile marker. Workers will begin installing the barrier near the 65 mile marker.
Graves County road closure
KY 940/Foster Lane in Graves County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced. The road will be closed at the 1.3 mile marker starting around 8 a.m. It is expected to reopen around 3:30 p.m. There will be no marked detours. The road connects KY 80 and KY 464/Backusburg Road east of Mayfield.
Crittenden County road closure
KY 855 in southern Crittenden County will be closed so that a cross drain can be replaced. The road will be closed at the 1.19 mile starting around 7:30 a.m. It is expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m. There will be no marked detours. The closure is just south of the Main Lake Road intersection and just over a mile north of the KY 902 intersection.