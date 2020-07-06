PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a stalled truck has created about a half hour delay for eastbound traffic in the I-24 work zone that runs from the 52 to 65 mile marker.
KYTC says the truck ran out of fuel at about the 60 mile marker eastbound blocking eastbound flow. The truck has been cleared from the road, however, it may take an hour or more for the traffic to clear and resume normal work zone speeds.
KYTC says there is also a westbound crash in this same area that has created what could be a one hour delay. KYTC says some of the personnel that worked to remove the stalled truck were able to reach this westbound crash site fairly quickly and the site should be cleared shortly, but could take an hour or more to resume normal speed.
KYTC reminds drivers to use caution along this work zone.
As a reminder to truckers, running out of fuel in this work zone will make you subject to citations for obstructing traffic.