LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a three car crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 at the 33 mile marker in Livingston county.
KYTC says both eastbound lanes are blocked.
KYTC says the road is estimated to be closed for two hours.
A detour is being set up on the Grand Rivers KY 453 Exit 31 interchange, south to U.S. 62, then east along U.S. 62 to return to I-24 at Exit 40.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1.