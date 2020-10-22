LYON COUNTY, KY — Several viewers called the Local 6 newsroom Thursday morning about a traffic backup around the 59 mile marker on I-24 between Lyon and Trigg Counties.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer for District One Keith Todd tells Local 6 there was originally a backup around the 56 mile marker on I-24 because a semi had a flat tire.
Todd says that's been cleared but now there's another backup around the 59 mile marker, with traffic backed up to the 48 mile marker. He says he has crews looking to find the cause of the snarl and will give an update as soon as possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.