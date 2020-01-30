UPDATE: The Paducah Police Department says the traffic lights on U.S. 60 are now working correctly.
PADUCAH -- The Paducah Police Department is asking drivers to use avoid a portion of U.S. 60.
Most of the traffic lights from the Kohl's area to past Interstate 24 are not working.
The lights in front of the Kentucky Oaks Mall and at Coleman Road are not working.
The lights through the double-diamond crossover at Interstate 24 are working.
Paducah police are in the area monitoring traffic.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until about Noon while work is done to fix the lights.