McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY —A multi-vehicle crash is blocking both the westbound lanes on Interstate-24 near the 3 mile marker in Paducah.
This is heading to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi truck and at least one passenger car was involved in the crash.
The Interstate is expected to be closed for four hours, or until around 4:20 p.m.
All westbound traffic is being pushed off Exit 4 to take Coleman Road to KY 305/ Cairo Road where traffic can go back to I-24 westbound in the Exit 3 Interchange.
The Paducah Police Department says units from several agencies are dispatched to various intersections to help with traffic flow along this detour.
However, KYTC says traffic will likely be a crawl through this area for the next several hours because of limited roadway capacity.
Drivers can self-detour on U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Just a reminder: the Brookport bridge has a 15-ton load limit and an 8 foot width restrictions that prohibits most commercial trucks.
SEMI truck drivers can self-detour on U.S. 60 west from I-24 Exit 4 to the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge, then take I-57 North to Illinois.
This is a developing story and has been updated. The original article was published May 26 at 11:42 a.m.