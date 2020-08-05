MURRAY, KY —
KY 94/Main Street will be closed between 10th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street to repair a water line.
KYTC says the roadway at this site is expected to close around 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.
There will be a marked detour on U.S. 641/12th Street to U.S. 641-Business/Chestnut Street and KY 2594/Chestnut Street and Industrial Road.
CADIZ, KY — KYTC says a section of U.S. 68-Business/Canton road, just west of the downtown Cadiz business district, will be closed on Wednesday.
KYTC says U.S. 68-Business/Canton Road will be closed between the intersection wit KY 139/South Road and KY 274/Rockcastle Road to remove a large tree that fell along the right-of-way Tuesday afternoon.
Due to the position and size of the tree, KYTC says the roadway will have to be closed for around 3 to 4 hours Wednesday morning so the crew can cut and remove the tree.
Drivers may self-detour on KY 139/South Road and U.S. 68 around Cadiz.