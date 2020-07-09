Daytime work zone lane restrictions on U.S. 641 in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a daytime work zone lane restriction along U.S. 641 in northern Lyon County starting Thursday, July 9.
KYTC says this daytime work zone is to allow mechanical brush cutting along the right-of-way of U.S. 641 North from the U.S. 62 intersection toward the Lyon-Caldwell County line at mile marker 5.71.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday, July 17. KYTC asks drivers to use caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway.
KYTC says this will be a mobile operation, so the work site will change from day to day as work progresses. Some minor delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment.
Closure of U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road in Murray
MURRAY, KY — KYTC says the City of Murray plans to close a section of U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at the intersection with U.S. 641/South 12th Street on Thursday.
KYTC says U.S. 641/South 12th Street will remain open, but the right-hand northbound lane restriction on 12th Street will be extended to the north side of the intersection – closing off all access to and from U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at the intersection.
This means U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road will be closed to all traffic between Fairlane Drive and South 12th Street. This closure is expected to be in place all day Thursday.
The City of Murray Street Department and the KYTC Calloway County Highway Maintenance crew will be working with the Murray Water Department during this closure.