PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a westbound work zone lane and load width restriction along a 2-mile section of Interstate 24 at Paducah will remain up during the July 4th holiday driving time.
KYTC engineers say they hoped the work zone would be at a transition point that would allow it to be removed during heavy holiday traffic, however, weather delays will force the work zone to stay in place.
The work zone is along a section of I-24 that gets a lot of local traffic between Exit 7 and Exit 3 in Paducah.
KYTC says drivers reduce traffic congestion on I-24 by avoiding this westbound work zone through the weekend.
The contractor says a traffic shift in this work zone is anticipated sometime in the next two weeks. Some intermittent lane restrictions are possible on U.S. 60 at Paducah Exit 4 and on KY 305 at Paducah Exit 3 to allow the contractor to do some work under the overpass in coming weeks.
This work zone runs along I-24 from mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge extending westward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 2.8 just past the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange.
This extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the KY 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
Westbound drivers should be prepared to encounter slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 5 mile marker. Initially, all traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone.
Truckers should be aware that this 2-mile long work zone includes a 13 ft. maximum load width restriction.
This work zone will have a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.
Once the westbound work is completed, the contractor will move to the eastbound lanes along this same section.
The contractor will provide timely notice when there are changes in the traffic configuration.
LYON COUNTY, KY — KYTC says an extended work zone along I-24 in Kentucky will have to remain up over July 4th holiday weekend.
KYTC says there will be no construction in this work zone over the weekend, however, lane restrictions along I-24 from the 52 to 65 mile marker will remain up over the holiday weekend and through the summer months.
This extended work zone includes 13 miles of two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall and an additional 4 miles of lane restrictions with traffic barrels.
KYTC is encouraging drivers to consider a self-detour on an alternate route to help reduce traffic congestion in the work zone. The alternate route for eastbound traffic takes I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange, then along U.S. 68 East through Land Between the Lakes to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. The alternate route adds about 8 minutes of travel time. However, it allows drivers to avoid the potential for backups and delays along I-24.
Truckers should be aware of the westbound work zone includes a maximum 15 feet load width restriction due to the use of a centerline barrier wall. The eastbound lanes have a 12 feet maximum load width restrictions.
This I-24 work zone includes a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence.
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for 4th of July holiday.
IDOT says non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. July 2, until 11:59 p.m. July 5.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted.
Franklin County
- Illinois 154 at the Perry County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 154 2 miles west of Illinois 48; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jackson County
- Illinois 13 east of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.
Jefferson County
- Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 15 4 miles east of the Washington County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- County Highway 42 over I-57 at Ina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County
- U.S. 45 south of Illinois 146 in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Massac County
- Interstate 24 between mileposts 34 and 36 near Metropolis; lane reductions continue.
Union County
- Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- I-57 just south of Dongola; lane reductions continue.
- I-57 3 miles north of Dongola; lane reductions continue
Williamson County
- Illinois 148 just north of Interstate 57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 13 from Fair Street to east of Old Illinois 13 in Marion; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Cambria Road at Herrin Road near Blairsville; closed.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.
IDOT says drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.