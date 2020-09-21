Lane and load width restriction on U.S. 60 Cumberland Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a daytime work zone lane and load width restriction on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will begin Monday, Sept. 21.
The work zone with one-lane traffic and 10 foot maximum load width restriction is expected to be in place from around 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., each day, through Friday, Sept. 25.
This work zone is to remove scaffolding and other equipment which allowed the contractor to work under the bridge deck on pier cap and bearing repairs since July 13. The contractor will be using an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle on the bridge deck during the week.
KYTC says drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some minor delays are possible when crews are positioning the equipment.
KYTC says the maintenance project is to keep the existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge in optimum condition while the new bridge is under construction.
The existing U.S. 60 Cumberland River bridge at Smithland, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge and the Smithland Bridge, is at U.S. 60 Livingston County.
Brush cutting to close KY 970/Highland Church Road in McCracken County
McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — KYTC says a section of KY 970/Highland Church Road in McCracken County will be closed on Monday, Sept. 21 briefly for brush cutting along the right-of-way.
The cutting will take around an hour and will start at 9 a.m. The closure is between Phipps Road and Longview Drive, about half a mile north of the KY 1322/Lovelaceville Road intersection.
The mechanical brush cutter will have to be on the roadway to do the work because of the power lines along the right-of-way. KYTC says this requires the road to be closed to all traffic while the brush cutter is on site.
There will be no marked detour. KYTC says drivers could self-detour on KY 786/Mayfield-Metropolis Road or KY 1286/Friendship Road.
Chautuaqua Street to temporarily close for Oakland Reconstruction Project
CARBONDALE, IL — Chautauqua Street at Oakland Avenue in Carbondale, Illinois, will close for around 2 weeks starting Monday, Sept. 21.
This closure is for construction crews to finish storm sewer and paving work on Oakland Avenue.
The City of Carbondale says drivers will need to find alternative routes or follow marked detours. Drivers coming from the southwest will be able to take Poultry Center Drive to Douglas Drive East to enter the SIU campus.
For more information, contact the City’s Engineering Division at 618-457-3270.
Daytime lane restriction on KY 58 at Obion Creek Bridge in Hickman County
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — KYTC says a daytime work zone lane restriction will take place on a section of KY 58 in northwest Hickman County on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
This lane restriction is between Clinton and Columbus and will allow a contractor to inspect the Obion Creek Bridge along KY 58 between KY 1540 and KY 1772.
This work zone is expected to be in place starting at 8 a.m. until around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternate flow controlled by flaggers. KYTC says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every 2 years, with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually. Bridges with reduced load limits get additional safety checks from time to time.