Lane restrictions on I-24 eastbound in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a lane restriction along Interstate 24 eastbound near the 44 mile marker in Lyon County on Tuesday, June 30.
This work zone lane restriction on I-24 eastbound is to allow Kentucky State Police investigators to get additional information for a crash reconstruction investigation of a June 22 multi-vehicle fatal crash at the site.
KYTC says this work zone is expected to go up at 10 a.m. and remain in place until about noon the same day. All eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand passing lane during this time.
Drivers should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 44 mile marker in Lyon County. This work zone will be just east of the I-24/I-69 Exit 42 Interchange near Eddyville.
KYTC says this work zone will be taken down as soon as the investigative work is complete.
Extended closure of Shoemaker Road in Calloway County starting July 1
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — KYTC is planning an extended closure of Shoemaker Road (County Road 1197) southwest of the New Concord Community in Calloway County starting Wednesday, July 1.
Shoemaker road will be closed at mile point 5.7 to allow reconstruction of the Blood River Branch Bridge. KYTC says this planned closure is along Shoemaker Road near the Bilher Lane intersection.
The contractor has been allotted 60 days to completed the bridge rehabilitation project.
KYTC says there will be no marked detour, but drivers can self-detour around this closure on Osborne Road using the upper and lower connections to Shoemaker Road.
KYTC says the target completion date is September 1, 2020.
Spring Road expected to reopen the week of June 29
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — KYTC also says a section of Spring Road in northern Calloway County is expected to reopen by the end of the week – if weather cooperates.
Spring Road (County Road 1415) has been closed between Wrather Road and KY 464/West Fork Road in northern Calloway County since April 10, to allow construction of a new bridge over the West Fork of Rockhouse Creek.
KYTC says this closure is about half a mile south of the Spring Creek Road intersection with KY 464/ West Fork Road.
While there is a high probability of rain in the forecast for much of the week, KYTC says the contractor anticipates a paving crew will be able to finish work on the bridge to allow it to reopen to traffic.
Should weather force paving to be delayed, KYTC says the crew will be at the site next week, as weather allows.