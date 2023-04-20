PADUCAH — Ongoing construction at Paducah's Interstate 24 Exit 3 Interchange has been temporarily halted in preparation for the influx of tourists during the upcoming AQS QuiltWeek.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, construction will resume on May 1.
The cabinet says drivers should be on the lookout for gravel connections at the ramp ends, which were placed on Thursday. Temporary asphalt will be installed on Friday to cover the gravel areas, they clarify.
Road crews have been working for weeks to replace waffled pavement along Cairo Road in the interchange with more durable concrete.
