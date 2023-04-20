Weather Alert

...ELEVATED WILDFIRE RISK THIS AFTERNOON... South winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph will combine with relative humidity values in the 25 to 35 percent range this afternoon. This combination will lead to near critical fire weather conditions, which will increase the risk for wildfires. Any fire that ignites this afternoon will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended today.