LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Kentucky posted on its Facebook page that drivers should avoid I-24 if possible due to slick roads and reported wrecks.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says roads are slick and traffic is backed up on the Cumberland River bridge.
In a video update on KYTC District 1's Facebook, Lyon County State Highway Superintendent Jordan Yates says the roads are very slick, covered in ice and a little snow. Yates says the roads have been treated many times with salt and brine, but it takes time for it to work. Yates stresses to not get out on the roads unless you have to.
Local 6's Thomas Capps says he's hearing reports of wrecks in this area, roads are slick and traffic is backed up.