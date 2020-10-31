Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS OF 30-40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE SUNDAY... A COLD FRONT WILL SWEEP ACROSS OUR REGION LATE TONIGHT BRINGING COOLER TEMPERATURES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS IN ITS WAKE. THE WIND WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE LATE TONIGHT OVER MOST OF THE REGION AND THEN INCREASE FURTHER THROUGH THE MORNING SUNDAY. WIND GUSTS COULD REACH AS HIGH AS 30 TO 40 MPH SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON, ESPECIALLY OVER SOUTHWEST IN AND NEARBY PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN IL AND WESTERN KY. WIND SPEEDS WILL BE SLIGHTLY LESS ELSEWHERE, INCLUDING OVER SOUTHEAST MO. HOWEVER HUMIDITY LEVELS AS LOW AS AROUND 30 PERCENT OVER SOUTHEAST MO, ALONG WITH THE GUSTY WINDS, WILL HEIGHTEN THE FIRE DANGER THERE. UNSECURED LIGHTER OBJECTS COULD BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH MAINLY LARGER PROFILE VEHICLES. THE WIND SHOULD GRADUALLY SUBSIDE BY LATER SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND THEN DIMINISH SUNDAY NIGHT, SETTING THE STAGE FOR A WIDESPREAD FREEZE ACROSS THE AREA.

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE 20S TO AROUND 30 SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...THE FREEZE MONDAY MORNING WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS THE ENTIRE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&