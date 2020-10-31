TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A semitrailer crash is blocking traffic near the 64 mile marker of Interstate 24 eastbound in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. This, after multiple morning crashes blocked the roadway in the same area for a few hours, causing a major traffic backup.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semitrailer crashed along the right of way, but the roadway will have to be blocked for about 45 minutes starting at 3 p.m. to allow crews to remove the semi from the crash site.
Meanwhile, traffic is still backed up around the 57 and 62 mile markers after crashes at the 57, the 60 and the 62 mile markers. The crashes happened in the area of a work zone that runs from mile marker 52 to mile marker 65. Those crash sites were cleared as of about 12 p.m., but KYTC has said it may take several hours for backed up eastbound traffic to clear. Traffic in the Westbound lanes is slowed as well.
The transportation cabinet advises eastbound drivers to take an alternate route between exit 25 near Calvert City via I-69 South to the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange to follow U.S. 68 east through Land Between The Lakes to return to I-24 at Cadiz exit 65. Another alternate route is available by using I-24 exit 43 to I-69 north, then follow the Pennyrile Parkway South to return to I-24 at exit 83.