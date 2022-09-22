CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 24 because of crash involving two semitrailers at the 86 mile marker in Christian County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site is at the I-24 overpass for U.S. 41-Alternate.
KYTC says eastbound traffic is being routed off the interstate at the interchange to immediately re-enter I-24. Consequently, eastbound traffic is backed up for several miles.
The transportation cabinet says one of the semitrailers involved in the crash has been removed from the roadway. However, the other semitrailer involved sustained extensive damage and will likely take longer to remove. KYTC says one of the semis leaked a small amount of herbicide at the crash site, which will require additional cleanup. Those efforts are expected to take until about 6 p.m. to complete.
Additionally, KYTC says a secondary crash was reported near this site in the westbound lanes. While the westbound crash site has been cleared, KYTC says traffic is still backed up because of it.
The transportation cabinet recommends the following options for drivers who wish to avoid this traffic snarl:
EASTBOUND: Take I-24 Cadiz-Hopkinsville exit 65 and travel east on U.S. 68, take the U.S. 68 Bypass east around Hopkinsville, then follow U.S. 41 south to Guthrie to U.S. 79 south to return to I-24 eastbound at Clarksville exit 4 in Tennessee.
WESTBOUND: Take Clarksville exit 4 and turn north on U.S. 79 to Guthrie, Kentucky. Head north on U.S. 41 to U.S. 68 at Hopkinsville, then follow U.S. 68 west to return to I-24 at the Cadiz-Hopkinsville exit 65 interchange.