TORNADO WATCH 70 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE WABASH WHITE IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID SCOTT THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, CAIRO, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HICKMAN, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VIENNA, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... EASTERN CARLISLE COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... EASTERN BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHERN GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 745 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR PADUCAH TO 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF BARDWELL, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, BROOKPORT, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, LEDBETTER, WEST PADUCAH, LOVELACEVILLE, KEVIL, JOPPA, LOWES, FANCY FARM AND SYMSONIA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 24 IN KENTUCKY BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 17. INTERSTATE 24 IN ILLINOIS BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 38. INTERSTATE 69 IN KENTUCKY BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. A TORNADO WATCH ALSO REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR WESTERN KENTUCKY. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM, MOUNT VERNON, J.T. MYERS DAM, SHAWNEETOWN, GOLCONDA, SMITHLAND DAM, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK, AND CAIRO .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ON THE OHIO RIVER. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT WEEK OR NEXT WEEKEND AT MOST LOCATIONS ABOVE THE TENNESSEE RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 43.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 44.0 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&