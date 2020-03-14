PADUCAH — The Kentucky Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane along a section of I-24 in Trigg County starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
The work zone will run from the 64 mile marker going eastward to the 69.7 mile point. This will allow concrete pavement repairs, drainage improvements, and guardrail upgrades between the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange and the Trigg-Christian County line.
KYTC says all eastbound traffic along this 6-mile section of I-24 will initially move to the left-hand or passing lane.
Eastbound drivers should be ready for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 64 mile marker.
The traffic configuration along this section of I-24 will change from time to time as work progresses over the next 6 to 8 weeks.
KYTC says this eastbound work zone lane restriction is part of a larger work zone that includes a westbound lane restriction that is already established along I-24 from the 64 mile marker to the 52 mile marker in parts of Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon counties.
KYTC also says construction of median crossovers for this larger project will require some temporary daytime work zone lane restrictions along the eastbound lanes in the coming weeks. There are plans for an eastbound traffic shift sometime in April.
KYTC stresses that truckers should be aware the westbound work zone will have a maximum 15 foot load width restriction because of the centerline barrier wall. There will be marked exit points for westbound loads that are bigger than the 15 foot width.
As work progresses and 2-way traffic is established, truckers traveling eastbound should be ready for a 12 foot load width restriction starting sometime in April.
KYTC says this work zone includes a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit. KYTC expresses there are more than 22,000 vehicles that travel this section of I-24 in an average day and drivers are asked to use both patience and caution in this work zone.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going towww.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
You can also navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.