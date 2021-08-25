CALVERT CITY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating after a deadly crash on Interstate 24 eastbound at the 28 mile marker in Marshall County. Transportation officials now believe the road will remain closed until about 10 p.m. The crash claimed the life of semitrailer driver from Louisiana.
According to KSP, multiple vehicles were involved, including a tanker truck that caught fire and four passenger vehicles. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says the driver of the tanker truck was killed in the crash. Curtner says 63-year-old Gary Johnson of St. Francisville, Louisiana, was pronounced deceased at 12:15 p.m. He says Johnson's family has been notified.
All lanes are blocked at this time. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic is gridlocked near the crash site, especially along U.S. 62, which would normally be the immediate detour for that location.
KYTC initially expected the road to be closed until 6 p.m., but the agency later moved that estimate to 10 p.m.
As of about 4 p.m., KYTC says state police are conducting a crash reconstruction investigation. Once that investigation is complete, KYTC says light oil remaining inside the crashed tanker will be pumped off. Because the tanker is currently in the median of the interstate, all lanes of I-24 will have to remain blocked until crews finish that work.
Drivers on I-24 who can seek an alternate route to avoid the traffic congestion should do so, KYTC says.
The cabinet says eastbound drivers approaching the crash site are being diverted at exit 25-A to I-69 south to exit 47 to follow U.S. 68 east to return to I-24 at exit 65. Westbound drivers are being diverted at KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 to take U.S. 62 west to U.S. 641 south to Draffenville to connect to I-69 north to return to I-24 at exit 25.