PADUCAH — A dump truck blew a hydraulic line on eastbound I-24, causing fluid to spray on the roadway, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet. 

One of the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed while crews work to clean up the fluid, near the 29 mile marker between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge. 

The KTC estimates the eastbound lane will reopen around 11 a.m. 