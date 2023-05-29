PADUCAH — A paint crew will begin applying yellow center-line paint along roadways in McCracken County on May 30, before moving on to other counties in the Local 6 region.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crew will be on the road during daylight hours as weather allows.
The KYTC says drivers should not drive through wet paint within the first few minutes of application. They're working to get information about routes as the schedule firms up for other counties.
The prime contractor for this project is Reynolds Striping, the KYTC explains. Their caravan will consist of a paint truck and two or three escort vehicles moving at about 45-miles-per hour on two lane highways. When possible, the KYTC says crews will attempt to pull over to allow traffic to pass.