PULASKI COUNTY, IL — Significant traffic pattern changes will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 in Pulaski County.
This is part of a transformative project to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and support economic development.
Traffic changes include lane shifts and travel on a ramp. This is for the ongoing KY 461 improvement project, which includes the replacement of the KY 80 intersection.
Motorists should be prepared for the following changes:
- Southbound KY 461 traffic traveling to London will continue straight on the new alignment, cross the bridge and exit right to loop around toward London.
- Eastbound KY 80 traffic seeking to access KY 461 will continue straight onto the new alignment, cross the bridge and continue north toward Mt. Vernon.
- Eastbound KY 80 traffic traveling to London will exit right onto current KY 80 to continue east.
- Westbound KY 80 traffic traveling to Mt. Vernon will make a right turn at the current intersection onto old KY 461 and approach a stop condition to turn north onto the new KY 461 alignment
The date may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.