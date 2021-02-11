UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): KYTC says I-24 eastbound continues to be at a standstill near the 33 mile marker at the Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County.
The transportation cabinet says a towing crew removed three stuck semi trucks from this area earlier in the day, allowing all lanes to open. However, traffic remains stopped.
KYTC says personnel are checking the area to see if more trucks are stuck and blocking traffic. Estimated duration is one hour.
UPDATE (10:14 a.m.): KYTC says I-24 eastbound is cleared at the 33 mile marker near the Cumberland River Bridge in Livingston County after being backed up for several hours because of several stuck semi trucks.
KYTC says the towing crew has removed all three trucks, however, eastbound traffic is backed up to the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange. Icy conditions will likely continue to slow eastbound traffic in this area.
KYTC says while the roadway was blocked, personnel treated the eastbound lanes from the Cumberland River Bridge eastward. Salt trucks will also be working through the area west of the blockage as soon as traffic clears enough.
LYON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Interstate 24 Eastbound has been blocked for several hours due to several stuck semi trucks at the Cumberland River Bridge near the 33 mile marker in Livingston County.
KYTC says the towing crew on site reports they have cleared two of the trucks and the eastbound lane is now open. Crews anticipate having both lanes open in the next hour or so, or around 11 a.m.
This blockage has eastbound traffic backed up to the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange. Eastbound drivers on I-24 should self-detour on U.S. 62 between Exit 26 and Exit 30 until the traffic backup clears.
Lyon County Kentucky posted about the wreck and slick roads on its Facebook page around 5 a.m. Thursday.
In a video update on KYTC District 1's Facebook, Lyon County State Highway Superintendent Jordan Yates says the roads are very slick, covered in ice and a little snow. Yates says the roads have been treated many times with salt and brine, but it takes time for it to work. Yates stresses to not get out on the roads unless you have to.
Local 6's Thomas Capps was live in Lyon County Thursday morning and said he heard reports of wrecks in this area. He said roads are slick and traffic was backed up.
This article has been updated with new information. The original story was published on Feb. 11 at 8:18 a.m.