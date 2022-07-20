CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — U.S. 60 East is restricted to one lane at the 18 mile marker in Crittenden County while a military tow truck hauls away a Kentucky National Guard water truck that crashed at a curve in the road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday that the National Guard bulk water truck crashed at the top curve on Rosebud Hill between Kentucky 365 and the Crittenden County line with Union County at the Tradewater River Bridge. That's just east of the rock quarry and the KY 365 intersection between Mattoon in Crittenden County and Sullivan in Union County.
KYTC said the lane that was blocked was able to reopen temporarily shortly before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday after the water truck was moved to the right-of-way.
However, the roadway was again reduced to one lane around 3 p.m. so a military tow truck could remove the bulk water truck from the area.
KYTC says if the military truck is unable to remove the water truck from the highway's right-of-way, the road may have to close completely at some point.