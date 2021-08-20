MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– Drivers should be prepared to encounter traffic along a section of KY 726/McKendree Church Road being used as a marked detour for KY 286 in western McCracken County.
Thursday night, an oversized load got stuck along the south end of KY 726/McKendree Church Road and damaged the shoulder and road.
KYTC personnel repaired some of the road last night, however, a work zone lane restriction will be required to perform additional repairs Friday.
Drivers will encounter one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers in this work zone.
An alternate route will be available via KY 121 and U.S. 62. This alternate route adds 4 miles of travel while avoiding delays in the work zone along KY 726/McKendree Church Road.