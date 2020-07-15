CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a work zone traffic shift along the U.S. 641 reconstruction corridor at the south edge of Murray in Calloway County late Wednesday.
KYTC says this work zone along U.S. 641 runs from the intersection with U.S. 641-Business/Glendale Road at mile point 6.65 at the south edge of Murray going southward to the Clarks River Bridge at mile point 5.6, roughly more than a mile. This is the first phase of work aimed at reconstructing U.S. 641 from Murray to the Kentucky Tennessee State Line near Hazel.
In recent weeks, KYTC says the contractor has placed base courses of asphalt along the newly constructed northbound lanes. Sometime around 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, the contractor says they plan to establish 2-way traffic along a significant section of the new lanes. This will remove traffic from the existing section of roadway so it can be reconstructed in coming months.
Drivers should use caution in this work zone around flaggers and other personnel as they change signage and move barricades to help this traffic shift.
Drivers should also be aware of changes in traffic flow that may be created by the new traffic configuration, such as a change in access points for side streets along the work zone.
KYTC says the contractor anticipates maintaining two travel lanes throughout the 2-year construction process. However, there may be some periods of one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers from time to time.
KYTC says they will try to provide timely updates as traffic changes are required.
The target completion date is Dec. 1, 2020
KYTC engineers and design staff continue working on plans for the widening of U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge southward to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Hazel. That 5-mile section is expected to be ready for bidding in the fall of 2020 with construction to take about two years to complete.