PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an overnight eastbound work zone traffic shift is planned along I-24 in Paducah starting Thursday night.
The traffic shift is along a 2-mile section of I-24 starting 9 p.m. Thursday and runs from mile point 2.8 near the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange extending eastward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge.
KYTC says eastbound drivers in this work zone are currently traveling in the right-hand lane to let the contractor work on bridge and overpass decks along the closed passing lane.
Starting around 9 p.m., the contractor plans to begin moving barrier walls and other traffic control equipment to transition traffic to the right-hand lane during the overnight hours.
KYTC says drivers should use extra caution and be alert for flaggers and other personnel involved in the transition to the new traffic shift, which should be completed by around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
KYTC says eastbound drivers should be prepared for the new traffic and truckers should be aware that the 2-mile work zone will continue to have a 13 foot maximum load width restriction.
The work zone is along a section of Exit 7 and Exit 3 at Paducah. Drivers in the immediate Paducah area can help reduce traffic congestion on I-24 in this work zone by taking an alternate route.
This work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the KY 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
KYTC says this work zone has a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit with enhanced enforcement and double fines for citations.
Harper Construction, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $1.4 million bridge deck replacement and maintenance project. The target completion date is October 15, 2020.