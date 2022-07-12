PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced they will be modifying a traffic signal at the intersection of Benton Road (KY 284) and Park Road (KY 131) in Reidland on July 14.
The intersection is in front of Reidland Methodist Church and Reidland Drugs.
The KTC says instead of each direction having a separate phase, drivers will now have to yield to oncoming traffic when making left turns at the intersection.
The cabinet reminds drivers to be alert for changes in traffic flow in this area.