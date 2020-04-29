PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says contractors will be removing the traffic signals and bases on Broadway at 5th, 6th, and 7th streets.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says these intersections have been converted into all-way stops.
Spencer says this work will not restrict traffic flow, but drivers should use caution and watch for workers.
Once the signals and bases are removed, Spencer says, a contractor will repair the concrete along the sidewalk and accessible ramps. The work many continue into next week
If you have any questions, call the Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.