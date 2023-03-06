PADUCAH — Traffic signals near Kentucky Oaks Mall were damaged in Friday's severe weather, in which high winds brought down trees and power poles and an EF-2 tornado damaged several homes and businesses in the Fremont area.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crew will work to repair damage to wires, tethers, and signal heads along U.S. 60 between 8 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. The KYTC says the crew's overnight schedule aims to minimize disruption to traffic.
The crew will work between Interstate 24 Exit 4 and the Holt Road intersection, repairing signals at James-Sanders Boulevard, the mall entrance, and Holt Road.
While signals in the area are still fully functional, some have broken tethers and damaged wiring connections that need to be repaired, the release clarifies.
Drivers should maintain caution while driving in this area during the planned working time and could encounter delays as the crew moves equipment, the KYTC says.