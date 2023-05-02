PADUCAH — Officers arrested a 23-year-old man in Paducah after a traffic stop led officers to find a gun that was reported stolen in 2020, the Paducah Police Department says.
Officers stopped a car at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Friedman Lane, the police department says.
When a passenger in the car, Tyreck M. Winkler, got out of the car, the police department says officers found a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants.
Officers ran a computer check on the gun, and learned that it was reported stolen on Jan. 8, 2020. Police say the gun was taken from an unlocked vehicle in Paducah.
"Winkler said he found the gun on Paducah’s north side, but refused to say where," a Tuesday news release about his arrest says.
Officers seized the gun and arrested Winkler on a charge of receiving a stolen firearm, and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The police department says it wants to remind the public not to keep valuable items in cars, and to keep vehicles locked.