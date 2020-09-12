MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies who pulled over a pickup truck in McCracken County Friday night discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen in Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies pulled over the white Ford utility pickup truck for an alleged traffic violation on Benton Road a little before 11 p.m. Friday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.
While they were investigating, the deputies learned the truck was reported stolen in McKenzie, Tennessee. McKenzie is in Carroll, Henry and Weakley counties in northwest Tennessee.
The news release says deputies also found that the man who was driving the stolen truck, 19-year-old Bruce Athey of Paducah, was in possession of "suspected marijuana." Athey was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, careless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and marijuana possession. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.